NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday postponed the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz which was scheduled to take place tomorrow (Friday).

According to a press release issued by the bureau, a meeting was held today to discuss the tomorrow’s hearing alongside the recommendations provided by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The meeting decided to postpone the Maryam Nawaz hearing as the NCOC has banned gatherings of all kinds.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the opposition’s 11-party alliance¬ ¬– had announced to show its political muscle outside the NAB office in Lahore during Maryam’s hearing.

The NAB had summoned Maryam for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigations into Raiwind land allotment and the Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.