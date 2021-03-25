Moscow administers quarter of all Russian vaccine doses used so far

MOSCOW: Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that around 1 million people in the Russian capital had been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the TASS news agency reported.

This indicates that approximately a quarter of the vaccine doses used in Russia so far were administered in the capital. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 thus far.

Moscow is home to around 13 million, out of a total Russian population of some 144 million.