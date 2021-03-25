World
Moscow administers quarter of all Russian vaccine doses used so far
- This indicates that approximately a quarter of the vaccine doses used in Russia so far were administered in the capital. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 thus far.
25 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that around 1 million people in the Russian capital had been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, the TASS news agency reported.
This indicates that approximately a quarter of the vaccine doses used in Russia so far were administered in the capital. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million Russians had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 thus far.
Moscow is home to around 13 million, out of a total Russian population of some 144 million.
'Totally made up and baseless': Moeed Yusuf rejects reports claiming he may be appointed as Pakistan's new high commissioner to India
Moscow administers quarter of all Russian vaccine doses used so far
NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Read more stories
Comments