Pakistan

Court orders vaccination of Shehbaz Sharif in two days

  • The court later adjourned further proceedings till March 26.
APP 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday ordered the Home Department authorities for COVID-19 vaccination of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif within two days.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif on expiry of his remand term. Hamza Shehbaz, also appeared and got his attendance marked.

At the start of proceedings, Shehbaz told the court that a medical board visited him In jail a month ago and his tests were also done, but no reports had been provided to him so far. He also stated that he had given an application for COVID-19 vaccination, but no steps had been taken for the purpose.

At this, the court directed Punjab chief secretary for providing reports to Shehbaz Sharif, besides ordering for his vaccination in two days.

The court later adjourned further proceedings till March 26, after cross examination of a NAB witness, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Tanveer Hussain.

NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10 had been indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case. However, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence from the court proceedings.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were declared approvers in the reference.

Court orders vaccination of Shehbaz Sharif in two days

