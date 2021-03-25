Business & Finance
Commerzbank board member resigned over cum-ex trading investigation
25 Mar 2021
FRANKFURT: Andreas Schmitz's resignation from the supervisory board of Commerzbank was related to an investigation of him over alleged involvement in the so-called cum-ex share trading scheme, multiple sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Commerzbank's largest shareholder, the German government, lost confidence in Schmitz, who resigned following a meeting of supervisory board members on Wednesday, some of the people said.
