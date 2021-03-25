ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IGC sees record global grain production in 2021/22 season

  • In its first full assessment for the 2021/22 season, the inter-governmental body projected a balanced market, with stocks at the end of the period seen at 609 million tonnes, unchanged from a year earlier.
  • An expected drop in wheat production in Russia - to 76.9 million tonnes versus 85.4 million - limited the increase in global output.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

LONDON: The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

In its first full assessment for the 2021/22 season, the inter-governmental body projected a balanced market, with stocks at the end of the period seen at 609 million tonnes, unchanged from a year earlier.

The IGC forecast that global wheat production would rise to 790 million tonnes, up from the prior season's 774 million with larger crops expected in several countries including exporters France (37.3 million versus 30.4 million tonnes) and Argentina (20.3 million versus 17.2 million).

An expected drop in wheat production in Russia - to 76.9 million tonnes versus 85.4 million - limited the increase in global output.

The IGC forecast 2021/22 world corn (maize) production at 1.193 billion tonnes, up from 1.139 billion in the 2020/21 season with the US crop seen climbing to 384 million tonnes from the prior season's 360.3 million.

Global soybean production in 2021/22 was also seen higher at 383 million tonnes, up from 361 million in 2020/21, while rice output was seen climbing to 510 million tonnes from 504 million.

IGC International Grains Council wheat production global grain production soybean production

IGC sees record global grain production in 2021/22 season

NAB postpones Maryam Nawaz’s hearing scheduled for March 26

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters