Pakistan

Covid claims four more lives in Sindh

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures against the covid.
PPI 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: As many as four more patients of coronavirus died in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,486 while 247 new cases emerged when 8,506 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in the province, lifting the death toll to 4,486 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,506 samples were tested which detected 247 cases that constituted 2.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,242,050 tests had been conducted against which 264,061 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 255,399 patients had recovered, including 152 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 4,176 patients were under treatment, of them 3,888 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 280 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 247 new cases, 120 were reported in Karachi, including 51 from East, 38 South, Central and Malir 10 each, 9 West and 2 Korangi. Hyderabad has 31, Ghotki 18, Matiari 14, Kashmore 12, Dadu 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot six each, Badin three, Larkana two, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures against the covid.

