Punjab CM calls for unity to win fight against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we all will have to fight war against Corona unitedly.

He was addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday, during which World Health Organization' Country Head, Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over eight ambulances and fifteen motor bikes.

Thanking the donation, the Chief Minister said that these new ambulances will be used to shift Corona patients and also for vaccination of old citizens.