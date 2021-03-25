ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Pak forex figure $ 20.43406bn

  • During the week ending March 19, SBP reserves increased by $ 275 million to $ 13,295.0 million.
APP 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars $ 20.43406 billion, says State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on March 19, the foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan amounted $ 13,295 million and the net foreign reserves with Commercial banks were $ 7,139.6 million.

During the week ending March 19, SBP reserves increased by $ 275 million to $ 13,295.0 million.

