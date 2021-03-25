Pakistan launches efforts to roll out national adaption plan to fight climate vulnerability: Amin

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Thursday unveiled that a process has been initiated for rolling out an over-arching and viable national adaptation plan for boosting the countries climate resilience.

"The announcement has come only six weeks before the country will host the landmark World Environment Day, which is celebrated globally every year on June 5th," the PM's aide said while addressing an online Project Inception Workshop regarding launching of the National Adaption Plan Process held here on Thursday, said a news release.

Hosted by Pakistan, the theme of this year’s World Environment Day on June 5th is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’.

The National Adaptation Plan process initiated today would be looking to build on these existing nature-based approaches, which include the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Plantation Program, the Ecosystem Restoration Fund, and the Recharge Pakistan initiative, Malik Amin Aslam told the participants from Pakistan and other countries associtaed with UN Environment Programme and UN-backed Climate Adaptation Fund.

He emphasised that given the back drop Pakistan also views the vocational adaptation plans as one of the most important mechanisms for adapting to climate change impacts and resilience against the disasters.

"However, we hope that country's national adaptation plan, to be formed in consultstion with relevant national and international stskeholders, will help reduce the country's vulnerabilities to climate impacts by creating comprehensive medium- and long-term plans, including the integration of adaptation measures into national policy," said the PM's aide Malik Amin Aslam.

He emphasised, “Pakistan is already bearing the brunt of climate risks while it contributes less than 1 percent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, every year the country keeps on climbing up the ladder of climate vulnerability. "

According to the long-term German Watch index, Pakistan has remained constantly among top 10 climate vulnerable countries each year since 2010.

"It is imperative for the developing world, which are more vulnerable to climate change, to plan their development with climate change in mind.This is what the National Adaptation Plan process seeks to achieve in Pakistan,” he stressed.

Launched formally on March 25 at a virtual event, the two-year USD 2.7 million project would be funded and technically supported jointly by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Green Climate Fund, said Dr Mazhar Hussain, climate change ministry deputy secretary and National Adaptation Plan coordinator.

The ministry official said further that the event was organised successfully, which was attended by dozens of high-level representatives of government ministries, academia, the private sector and key members of Pakistani government.

The climate change ministry official Dr Mazhar Hussain highlighted that Pakistan would be tapping into the National Adaptation Plan process at a full pace and its outcomes to boost the adaptation elements of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), a central aspect of the 2015 Paris Agreement and national roadmap to cut climate altering carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, Malik Amin Aslam said that Pakistan has well-thought plans to submit its revised Nationally Determined Contributions before the upcoming UN climate change conference to be held this year in Glasgow.

“The National Adaptation Plan process is accordingly being aligned with the NDCs to ensure coherent implementation," he told the online participants.

Since international climate negotiations began in 1990, global greenhouse gas emissions, that have paced up global warming have spiked by 62 per cent over last 30 years,” Jessica Troni, Head of the Climate Change Adaptation Unit at the UN Environment Programme, recalled.

“This shows us why adaptation must be seen as a core approach for tackling the climate crisis," she said.

Lauding Pakistan's efforts for preparing the national adaptation plan, the UNEP official hoped the plan would heighten the country’s capacity to promote adaptation at all levels of governance.

The process initated today for making national adaption plan of Pakistan would lead to the establishing of a system for generating and sharing adaptation, knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned, she hoped.