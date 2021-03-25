Pakistan
SBP Rs 769bn into market
- The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.
25 Mar 2021
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 769 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Total 16 bids of Rs 819 billion were offered, of which 15 of Rs 769 billion accepted. The rate of return accepted is 7.04 percent per annum, said SBP release.
SBP Rs 769bn into market
