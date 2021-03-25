ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Opposition parties struggling for personal interests, NRO: Farrakh Habib

  • He said that all the political parties should jointly make efforts for the progress and development of the country.
APP 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary secretary Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that opposition parties were struggling for their personal interests and NRO instead of focusing on public interest issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI since assuming power has been struggling to ensure transparency in elections of upper and lower house, adding that opposition should utilize the parliament forum for bringing reforms in electoral process.

“It is the beauty of democracy that any election process should be transparent”,he said.

While criticizing on PML-N leader Maryum Nawaz, he said that she was only playing politics on the name of his corrupt father.

Habib further invited opposition to sit with the government and formulate a long-term economic reforms programme to address economic challenges of the country.

He said that all the political parties should jointly make efforts for the progress and development of the country.

