Sports

Wawrinka faces spell out after having foot surgery

  • "After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it," Wawrinka said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him on a hospital bed.
  • "Everything went well. I will be out for a few weeks but can't wait to start practising again soon."
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces a few weeks on the sidelines after having an operation on his left foot for a niggling problem, the Swiss said on Thursday.

"After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it," Wawrinka said in a tweet accompanied by a picture of him on a hospital bed.

"Everything went well. I will be out for a few weeks but can't wait to start practising again soon."

Wawrinka underwent knee surgery following his last ATP title in 2017 and had trouble with injuries through 2018, during which his ranking fell to 263. He is currently ranked 21st.

Wawrinka lost in the Australian Open second round last month before losing in the last-32 at Rotterdam and Doha earlier this month.

His coach Daniel Vallverdu said in December the 35-year-old will make a final push for success before the end of his career.

Australian Open Grand Slam champion ATP title Stan Wawrinka

