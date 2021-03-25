Accountability court orders authorities to get Shehbaz Sharif vaccinated against coronavirus within two days

An accountability court ordered on Thursday the authorities concerned to make arrangements to get Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif vaccinated within two days.

The PML-N president had tested positive for the novel virus last year in June and had recovered. Appearing before a Lahore accountability court in the money laundering case, the PML-N leader said that he is almost 70-year-old and should be vaccinated against coronavirus. He complained that he requested the authorities to make arrangements for his coronavirus vaccination inside the jail but his plea has been paid no heed, ARYreported.

Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before the court today. NAB has accused the father-son duo of laundering money and owning more assets than known sources of income. NAB has accused Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets.

According to NAB, the suspects committed corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.