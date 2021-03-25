Markets
Kenya's shilling stronger, dollar demand slow
- At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.60/109.80 per dollar.
25 Mar 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling gained ground on Thursday, helped by slowing importer dollar demand, traders said.
At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.60/109.80 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 109.70/109.90.
'Totally made up and baseless': Moeed Yusuf rejects reports claiming he may be appointed as Pakistan's new high commissioner to India
Kenya's shilling stronger, dollar demand slow
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave
Read more stories
Comments