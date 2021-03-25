ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may seek support in $5.60-1/2 to $5.89-1/2 zone in Q2

  • A rise above $6.27-1/2 may be extended to $6.52-1/2.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may seek a support in a zone of $5.60-1/2 to $5.89-1/2 per bushel next quarter, before resuming its uptrend from $3.59-1/2.

The uptrend may at least extend to $7.31-3/4, the 38.2% retracement of the downtrend from $13.34-1/2 to $3.59-1/2. An aggressive target range is from $8.47 to $9.62, which engulfs the peak of the wave B at $9.47-1/4.

The trend seems to be zigzagging up, confined within a rising channel. The lower channel line indicates a completion of the current fall around $5.60-1/2, or $5.89-1/2, if it is very shallow.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave C, which has briefly travelled above its 114.6% projection level of $6.83-3/4. It has a better chance of extending into the range of $7.38-3/4 to $7.94.

A break above $6.49-3/4 may indicate a resumption of the wave C towards $7.31-3/4. However, confirmation of the resumption will be when wheat rises above $6.83-3/4.

On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from the June 26, 2020 low of $4.68 has completed. However, the drop observes closely a set of retracements on the uptrend from $4.16 to $6.93. The support at $6.28 is broken.

The break opened the way towards $5.87-1/4.

The pattern between Jan. 15 and March 18 could be roughly regarded as a double-top, which suggests a target around $5.54-1/4, close to the bottom of the wave 4.

This target will be confirmed when wheat breaks $5.87-1/4.

A rise above $6.27-1/2 may be extended to $6.52-1/2.

Only a break above $6.73-1/2 could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

CBOT wheat may seek support in $5.60-1/2 to $5.89-1/2 zone in Q2

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters