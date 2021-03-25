Markets
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong ease 0.2% m/m in February
- Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell to 5.386 tonnes from 7.751 tonnes in January.
25 Mar 2021
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 0.2% in February from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.
Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 4.192 tonnes in February, compared with 4.2 tonnes in January, the data showed.
Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell to 5.386 tonnes from 7.751 tonnes in January.
'Totally made up and baseless': Moeed Yusuf rejects reports claiming he may be appointed as Pakistan's new high commissioner to India
China's net gold imports via Hong Kong ease 0.2% m/m in February
SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency
Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi
IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress
IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase
Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths
UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM
Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears
AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data
Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight
Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave
Read more stories
Comments