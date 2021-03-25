China's net gold imports via Hong Kong ease 0.2% m/m in February

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell 0.2% in February from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 4.192 tonnes in February, compared with 4.2 tonnes in January, the data showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell to 5.386 tonnes from 7.751 tonnes in January.