World
Russia starts large-scale trials of third COVID-19 vaccine
- The most well known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.
25 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's Chumakov Center has started phase three trials of CoviVac, Russia's third vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency cited a government minister as saying on Thursday.
