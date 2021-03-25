ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 94.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.61%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.21%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.09%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (5.77%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 29.4 (0.6%)
BR30 26,163 Increased By ▲ 372.32 (1.44%)
KSE100 45,789 Increased By ▲ 245.15 (0.54%)
KSE30 18,886 Increased By ▲ 85.16 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent boss vows 'compliance' with China regulators

  • Since then, the normally flamboyant and outspoken Ma has kept a low profile as the dragnet widens to include competitors.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Tencent's billionaire founder Pony Ma -- China's second richest man -- has met anti-monopoly regulators and agreed his firm will be "as compliant as possible", after rival tech giant Alibaba was battered by legal woes.

Tencent, which owns the super-app WeChat and a lucrative gaming empire, is the latest tech conglomerate to fall into the crosshairs of China's regulators.

They have launched a blitz on apparent anti-competitive practices, threatening to slice up supersized firms whose reach now stretches into the daily finances of the public.

Tencent's Ma, also known as Ma Huateng, said he would "actively cooperate with regulatory authorities and be as compliant as possible" during a news briefing late Wednesday on Tencent's annual results, reported Chinese financial outlet Yicai.

Martin Lau, Tencent's president and executive director, also said they had met the government several times to discuss anti-monopoly efforts and hoped to create a "healthy environment" to foster innovation.

"Tencent has throughout attached high importance to compliance," he was quoted as saying.

The company's shares slumped 5.1 percent in New York trade Wednesday, while its Hong Kong-listed stock was more than two percent lower.

The Chinese government is also discussing plans to establish a state-backed entity to oversee how big e-commerce and payment companies use data collected from millions of consumers, Bloomberg News reported Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

China's current data and privacy protection allows individuals to decide how companies can use their information, but enforcement is lax owing to a lack of transparency.

The move would be the latest by officials who are looking to reel in the country's tech sector.

Authorities last year halted a record $34 billion initial public offering by fintech provider Ant Group, owned by Tencent's nearest rival Alibaba.

They called in its billionaire founder Jack Ma and then opened an investigation into Alibaba business practices deemed anti-competitive.

Ant was then instructed to transform into a financial holding company that is subject to more regulatory restrictions.

Since then, the normally flamboyant and outspoken Ma has kept a low profile as the dragnet widens to include competitors.

Alibaba has been under pressure to divest its media assets as government officials are worried about its growing public influence, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

In the past few months, regulators have also fined more than a dozen tech firms -- including Tencent -- for practices such as undisclosed acquisitions. Last week they summoned 11 tech firms for talks on cybersecurity.

Tencent's WeChat WeChat Pay Pony Ma Ma Huateng

Tencent boss vows 'compliance' with China regulators

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters