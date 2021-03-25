SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted a stay order against re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency which was scheduled to be held on April 10, local media reported on Thursday.

The verdict was announced by a three member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The top court restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding re-polling in the constituency on April 10. The court instructed the ECP not to put the entire electoral process on hold but delay re-polling.

The ECP had rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-elections to bring transparency in the elections and make the administrative matters foolproof.

Earlier, the commission had had ordered re-polling in the entire NA-75 Sialkot. The by-polls were originally held on February 19, which were declared null and void after suspected tempering in 20 polling stations results.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by the PTI candidate, had sought the ECP records regarding the Sialkot NA-75 Daska by election.

The petitioner wanted that the ECP's decision to order re-election in the constituency be overturned.