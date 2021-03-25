ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
Pakistan

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

  • The court instructed the ECP not to put the entire electoral process on hold but delay re-polling
  • The by-polls were originally held on February 19, which were declared null and void after suspected tempering in 20 polling stations results
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has granted a stay order against re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency which was scheduled to be held on April 10, local media reported on Thursday.

The verdict was announced by a three member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The top court restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from holding re-polling in the constituency on April 10. The court instructed the ECP not to put the entire electoral process on hold but delay re-polling.

The ECP had rescheduled the NA-75 Daska by-elections to bring transparency in the elections and make the administrative matters foolproof.

Earlier, the commission had had ordered re-polling in the entire NA-75 Sialkot. The by-polls were originally held on February 19, which were declared null and void after suspected tempering in 20 polling stations results.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by the PTI candidate, had sought the ECP records regarding the Sialkot NA-75 Daska by election.

The petitioner wanted that the ECP's decision to order re-election in the constituency be overturned.

