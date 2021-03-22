Govt addresses environmental issues of big cities, says Murtaza Wahab

HYDERABAD: The Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Environment, Law, Coastal Development and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab on Monday said the Sindh Government was taking all out efforts to address environmental issues specially those having adverse impact on human health, and urged upon private sector and general public to play their part to build a neat and clean society.

Murtaza Wahab was presiding over a meeting on environment issues of Hyderabad region, at Shahbaz Hall Hyderabad. Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Head of WASA, officers of different departments also attended the meeting.

The Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) briefed the meeting on environmental issues of Hyderabad and informed that discharge of untreated industrial waste, municipal sewage/domestic waste water discharge into fresh water, non-functioning of combined effluent treatment plant at Industrial areas, supply of unsafe water, brick kilns, vehicular emission, hospital waste, construction of building projects without following laws were main issues of the second largest city of the province.

He said that disposal of untreated waste water into Keenjhar lake by Nooriabad Industrial Site, and drainage of Site Kotri effluent into KB Feeder and SITE Hyderabad’s into Phulleli Canal at Hyderabad are hazardous to the health of common people.

He pointed out that Brick Kilns factories around city and town areas closer to population are also causing issues including pollution caused by gases and smoke.

The DG told the meeting that SEPA has been actively checking the potable water and take efforts to ensure for supply of properly treated drinking water through chlorination. He said that under the actions of SEPA now hospitals are managing the disposal of their waste accordingly.

WASA's Managing Director said that supply of potable water was better in many areas but at some areas of the city, due to old pipelines, there were complaints of contaminated water and WASA was trying hard to address these issue. He complained of hours long power breakdowns/load shedding causing issues in uninterrupted water supply to the masses.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch briefed the meeting that water supply lines are years old which should be replaced because when these lines leaked sewerage water is mixed up with potable water. He further pointed out issued related to NHA including collection of Toll Tax at Hyderabad at two points close to each other, lacking of lights in Bypass, plantation on roadside and on its open areas.

DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also briefed Meeting the environmental issues of Hyderabad.

The meeting suggested a Superintendent of Police separately for traffic management in Hyderabad whereas the Advisor to Sindh CM Mr. Murtaza Wahab constituted a joint committee comprising DG SEPA and DC Hyderabad to bring public and private sectors on same page for the implementation of environmental laws.

Murtaza Wahab said that we work when Courts take action, we need to perform and address issues, the public will support, and in this regard he urged upon officers concerned to address public issues before these are taken to the courts. He also gave a timeframe to WASA to address issues and improve progress with regard to supply of properly treated potable water and resolve drainage issues as well.

Advisor to CM Sindh also said 'we need to keep clean the outsides like we keep our homes clean', Murtaza Wahab said and appealed the private sector to play their role for society follow the laws and take part in making cities and towns neat and clean.