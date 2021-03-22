World
In Putin call, EU chief blames Russia for tensions
22 Mar 2021
BRUSSELS: EU chief Charles Michel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that ties with Moscow had reached a "low point" and insisted it was up to the Kremlin to fix them, Brussels said.
"President Michel expressed the view that EU-Russia ties are at a low point," an EU statement said after a call between the leaders.
"The relationship with Russia can only take a different direction if there is sustained progress on issues like the implementation of the Minsk agreements (on Ukraine), stopping hybrid and cyber-attacks on Member States and respect for human rights."
