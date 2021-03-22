ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NCOC's decision to be implemented in letter and spirit: Dr Firdous

  • She said that today's NCOC meeting had identified the large scale violation of coronavirus related SOPs.
APP 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that strict smart lockdown will be ensured in areas where infection rate of coronavirus is between 8 to 12 percent.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she said that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had expressed concern over increasing cases of COVID-19 in Punjab.

She said that today's (NCOC) meeting had identified the large scale violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She said the Punjab government would ensure implementation on the decisions of NCOC in letter and spirit. Dr Firdous said that it would be strictly ensured that wedding functions were held as per SOPs.

She said that regarding closure of cinemas and 'Mazaars' meeting with stakeholders would be held and important decisions would soon be made in this regard.

The SACM said that 7.4 million people in Punjab would be vaccinated against COVID-19 till December next adding that till now 95,211 people of 60 years and above 60 years of age had been vaccinated.

She said that 394,000 people of Punjab had got themselves registered on Toll Free number '1166' for coronavirus vaccine.

She said the CM had issued directives to provide all possible facilities to vaccinate old people at district level, adding that people of different age groups would be vaccinated against coronavirus in phases.

Dr Firdous said that those who wanted to get benefit from vaccine should visit designated centres as per rules. She said the incumbent government was going to start Universal Health Card programme in DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz yesterday's address to youth convention, Dr Firdous said that Maryam Nawaz tried to hoodwink youngsters besides persuading them to attack institutions.

She said, "Maryam Nawaz should understand that hollow slogans seem good in films not in real life." The SACM said that it was difficult for Sharif family to abide by the law.

Coronavirus lockdown Firdous Ashiq Awan

NCOC's decision to be implemented in letter and spirit: Dr Firdous

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters