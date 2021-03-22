ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

CM reviews orange line metro train, bus service matters

  • He said that responsible persons be identified and a report be submitted to his office within 15 days after a detailed probe.
APP 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review the matters of orange line metro train and metro bus service, in his office on Monday.

The meeting discussed different proposals about the orange line metro train's fare including station-to-station price. Secretary transport briefed about various matters of orange line metro train and metro bus service. Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, MD Punjab Masstransit Authority and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the Punjab Masstransit Authority to devise a business plan for train stations. He directed to hold an inquiry into the delay in timely procurement of e-ticketing software and it's fitting.

He said that responsible persons be identified and a report be submitted to his office within 15 days after a detailed probe.

The chief minister further directed to constitute a committee to settle fare, business plan and other issues of orange line metro train. The committee will submit its report within 15 days along with necessary timelines.

The chief minister directed that a comprehensive plan be devised to curtail operational expenditures of the orange line metro train and innovative planning be made for the promotion of commercial activities at different stations.

The CM also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements at the route and different stations of the orange line metro train.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

CM reviews orange line metro train, bus service matters

