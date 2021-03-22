World
Blinken condemns attacks, discusses human rights in Saudi call
- "Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region," the department said in a statement, adding the two also discussed human rights and social and economic reforms in Saudi.
22 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups and discussed cooperation to end the war in Yemen in a call with Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken reiterated our commitment to supporting the defense of Saudi Arabia and strongly condemned recent attacks against Saudi territory from Iranian-aligned groups in the region," the department said in a statement, adding the two also discussed human rights and social and economic reforms in Saudi.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Blinken condemns attacks, discusses human rights in Saudi call
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments