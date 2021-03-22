ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
IHC suspends FIA notices to Absar Alam

APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against former chairman PEMRA Absar Alam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah also summoned the investigation officer with relevant record on next hearing, while hearing the case filed by former chairman Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and renowned TV anchor Absar Alam through his lawyer Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against FIA notices.

The petition had named secretary interior ministry, director general FIA, director anti cyber crime cell and FIA investigation officer as respondents in the case.

The petition said that the FIA had served notice without attaching the copy of complain against him and it was received after expiry of the date.

The petitioner had requested the FIA to provide the complain copy with the attached material but he was given no response.

The FIA also served a second notice to Absar Alam without mentioning the any date which was an unlawful act.

It further said that the petitioner was ready to appear before the FIA inquiry if he was provided the concerned documents. The petitioner alleged that anti cyber crime laws were being misused against him.

He prayed the court to declare the FIA notices as null and void and stopped the department from harassing the petitioner. The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 7, with above instructions.

