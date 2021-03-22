ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dutch PM to be tested after Cabinet member is positive for COVID-19

  • "He will get it done". The test is set for Wednesday, which is the period -- five days from being in contact with an infected person-- the Dutch health authorities advise for getting a test after such exposure.
  • Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter, was at a weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.
Reuters Updated 22 Mar 2021

AMSTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after a Cabinet minister came down with the illness, his spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Hugo De Jonge was quoted by Dutch news agency ANP as saying Rutte's Cabinet ministers should all get tested, but do not need to go into quarantine after the deputy minister for economic affairs, Mona Keijzer, tested positive.

Asked by Reuters if the prime minister planned to get tested, Rutte's spokesman Sierk Nawijn texted: "He will get it done". The test is set for Wednesday, which is the period -- five days from being in contact with an infected person-- the Dutch health authorities advise for getting a test after such exposure.

Keijzer, who announced her infection on Twitter, was at a weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday attended by Rutte and more than a dozen senior government officials.

Discussions are under way in The Hague, the seat of government, to form a new coalition after Rutte's conservative VVD party won parliamentary elections on March 15-17.

