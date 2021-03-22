ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Punjab imposes 'micro smart lockdowns' in various cities: Yasmin Rashid

  • She said there’s no need to panic because the government has enough facilities to manage the increasing infections.
APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said that government has imposed micro smart lock-down in various cities of the province as positivity rate has reached 12 per cent which was a "concerning extent".

“Punjab government has issued new SOPs for public places, bazaars and other activities that involved gatherings", she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She said Punjab government has done satisfactory arrangements to deal with third wave of Coronavirus, adding, the district administration had started a crackdown on violations of SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid also said that Lahore was becoming epicenter of novel coronavirus, as 1824 new cases have been reported.

Dr Rashid said there’s no need to panic because the government has enough facilities to manage the increasing infections.

She said NCOC's daily meetings have been called to cope with the spike in cases to place more beds in hospitals. “If people make wearing masks their habit, we can reduce the spread by up to 50% to 70%".

“All provinces are under pressure presently, but Punjab is under the most constraint because of its massive population and testing was also increased,”she added.

She also urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit, warning that the government would be forced to place stronger restrictions if the situation continued to deteriorate.

She asked the people aged above 70 to vaccinate themselves without any delay and people under 60 to 70 should get their pin code and comes to their nearest vaccination centers.

She said public should be more vigilant and take care of their elders in their homes.

Replying a query she said COVID-19 vaccination will start at private hospitals from today or tomorrow.

She asked the masses to get their family members, who were above 60, vaccinated against the deadly virus adding that public must ensure wearing face masks while going outside.

