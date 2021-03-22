Pakistan
Govt to crackdown against SOPs’ violators: Asad Umar
- He said that we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in the COVID positivity.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said the government would crackdown against those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“The provincial and Islamabad administration are directed to tighten implementation of SOPs and crackdown on violations which are taking place,” Asad Umar who is also the Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in his tweet.
He said “In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in the COVID positivity”.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Govt to crackdown against SOPs’ violators: Asad Umar
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments