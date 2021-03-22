Pakistan
Gold prices dip by Rs700 to Rs107,300 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs107,300 against its sale at Rs108,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs601 and was traded at Rs91,992 against Rs92,593 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs84,326 from Rs84,876.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1735 against its sale at $1745, the association added.
