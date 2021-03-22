Business & Finance
Goldman Sachs and EBRD to invest in Turkey's DgPays
- Set up in 2017, DgPays has a solutions and service ecosystem that consists of 24 institutions, the statement said, adding that it serves the vast majority of the banking industry in Turkey.
- The statement did not specify the size of the investment by Goldman Sachs' asset management division and the EBRD but said it represents one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey's fintech sector to date.
22 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: Goldman Sachs and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to invest in Turkey's payment systems company DgPays, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Set up in 2017, DgPays has a solutions and service ecosystem that consists of 24 institutions, the statement said, adding that it serves the vast majority of the banking industry in Turkey.
The statement did not specify the size of the investment by Goldman Sachs' asset management division and the EBRD but said it represents one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey's fintech sector to date.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Goldman Sachs and EBRD to invest in Turkey's DgPays
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments