Goldman Sachs and EBRD to invest in Turkey's DgPays

ISTANBUL: Goldman Sachs and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to invest in Turkey's payment systems company DgPays, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Set up in 2017, DgPays has a solutions and service ecosystem that consists of 24 institutions, the statement said, adding that it serves the vast majority of the banking industry in Turkey.

The statement did not specify the size of the investment by Goldman Sachs' asset management division and the EBRD but said it represents one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey's fintech sector to date.