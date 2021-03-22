ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
CM message on Pakistan Day

  • March 23rd was a day of materialization of dreams into reality as the struggle for independence was not easy, he said.
APP 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the auspicious occasion of March 23rd cannot be forgotten in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message here on Monday to mark the Pakistan Day, the CM said that March 23rd was a watershed moment when the Muslims collectively decided to carve out a separate homeland in the subcontinent. "We are living as an independent and sovereign nation but it is the results of tremendous efforts, hard work and sacrifices rendered by millions of Muslims" he said.

The CM paid rich tributes to the leadership of the All India Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as this resolution paved the way for a separate homeland.

In fact, March 23rd was a day of materialization of dreams into reality as the struggle for independence was not easy, he said.

The Muslims had to pass through countless rivers of blood and fire to set up Pakistan, he added.

It was heartening that the struggle for Pakistan was materialized under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after innumerable sacrifices, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the journey from the foundation of Pakistan to the development and prosperity of the nation continues and every citizen will have to play its active role in this regard, the CM emphasised.

The chief minister appealed to the nation to act as a responsible citizen to deal with the challenges as the PTI-led government has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan.

Pakistan was moving towards achieving the destination envisioned by Quaid and Iqbal and the government would move the country forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan to fulfill the mission of the founding fathers, he added.

CM message on Pakistan Day

