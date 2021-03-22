CM message on Pakistan Day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the auspicious occasion of March 23rd cannot be forgotten in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message here on Monday to mark the Pakistan Day, the CM said that March 23rd was a watershed moment when the Muslims collectively decided to carve out a separate homeland in the subcontinent. "We are living as an independent and sovereign nation but it is the results of tremendous efforts, hard work and sacrifices rendered by millions of Muslims" he said.

The CM paid rich tributes to the leadership of the All India Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as this resolution paved the way for a separate homeland.

In fact, March 23rd was a day of materialization of dreams into reality as the struggle for independence was not easy, he said.

The Muslims had to pass through countless rivers of blood and fire to set up Pakistan, he added.

It was heartening that the struggle for Pakistan was materialized under Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after innumerable sacrifices, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the journey from the foundation of Pakistan to the development and prosperity of the nation continues and every citizen will have to play its active role in this regard, the CM emphasised.

The chief minister appealed to the nation to act as a responsible citizen to deal with the challenges as the PTI-led government has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan.

Pakistan was moving towards achieving the destination envisioned by Quaid and Iqbal and the government would move the country forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan to fulfill the mission of the founding fathers, he added.