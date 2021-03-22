KP CM calls on Chairman Senate, discuss matters of mutual interest

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House and discussed issues of mutual interest including overall political situation of the country.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan congratulated him on being re-elected as Chairman Senate for the second time and expressed best wishes.

He also met with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi and felicitated him on winning Senate’s election.

KP CM said that Prime Minister Iman Khan has given a portfolio of Deputy Chairman Senate which would be proved helpful to remove a sense of deprivation of people in merged districts.