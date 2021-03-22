Met Office forecasts warm weather in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Monday forecast warm weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 22 to 24 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm or rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabd, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana divisions districts during the next 24 hours.