Chinese Premier wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from COVID-19
- Li expressed his confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Imran Khan.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, in a tweet on Monday, confirmed that Premier Li in his letter conveyed his best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Premier Li expressed his confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ambassador Nong wrote.
