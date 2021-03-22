9,388 people get Covid-19 jabs in district

RAWALPINDI: As many as 9,388 people have contracted themselves jabbed against the lethal COVID-19 from 26 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of the last month.

District Health Officer(DHO) Dr Jawad Khalid told APP,that 3580 health workers while 5808 people including senior citizens have been administered the shot out of the total 14,173 registered themselves for the vaccination.

Sharing details, of the COVID-19 situation in the division ,he informed that samples of 120,081 suspects have so far been taken for testing , out of which 104,562 cases were tested negative while results of 1326 still awaited.

Dr Jawad said that 16,343 were declared positive while 14,212 were discharged after treatment.

“Presently 179 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted at 26 various quarantine facilities out of which 87 belonged to RWP district while 3288 were quarantined in isolation including 2033 at homes and 1255 at facilities ,“he informed.

The total 904 have so far been died including 697 belonged to Rawalpindi and 207 from other districts.

The DHO said that 120 more patients were reported at district Covid centres while 7 were died due to this deadly disease including 5 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2 others during last 24 hours.

Dr Jawad said that patients reported during last 24 hours, 30 belonged to Rawal Town,33 Potohar town,20 Rawalpindi cant,5 Gujar khan,17 Taxila,4 Murree,5 Kotli sattian and one from Kalar Syeda.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner(DC)Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq said that as the Punjab government honoured the traders request to open businesses in line with local customs,they were urged to completely follow the SOPs regarding Coronavirus,else their shops would be sealed if found negligent in this regard.

He said that the number of Covid-19 cases were considerably increasing as the third wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan and it was their responsibility of shopkeepers to ensure the wearing of face masks and social distancing at outlets.