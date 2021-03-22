Single inch of Railway land not to be sold: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Monday said that a single inch of railway land would not be sold out but it can be outsourced under public-private partnership for generating revenue.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the property of Pakistan Railways was precious asset of the country which would be utilized properly to make the department, a profitable organization.

The minister said Pakistan Railways would hold a presentation to attract the investors to launch projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on April 1 at Governor House Karachi.

The department was making all out efforts to outsource its land particularly in Rawalpindi Division and in this regard a presentation would also be held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on March 26 in which the investors to participate.

Azam Swati said that corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement had destroyed Pakistan Railways and now as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the department is going to introduce automation process.

“We are focusing on digitalization of Pakistan Railways and within one month the ticketing system will be shifted on smart phones,” he said.

The minister said the labor unions are not a hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the Pakistan Railways, adding, a housing project would be completed soon for the welfare of the labourers.

“No worker of Pakistan Railways will be sacked and all possible steps will be taken for the welfare of them,” the minister added.

Azam Swati further said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against corrupt and negligent officials who failed to fulfill their official responsibilities.

He said all the main Railway Stations of the country under PPP projects and with the help of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would be transformed and made business hubs like international railway stations.

The minister said the rehabilitation work of the railway tracks was being carried out to avoid accidents and make the rail journey safe and sound.

To a question he said, Pakistan Railways are going to outsource Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to generate revenue and thanked the Chief Justice of Supreme Court for taking interest to decide the matter on merit.

Azam Swati said Pakistan Railways would pursue all 1500 pending cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding, a special cell was also set up in the department to address around 2,500 pending inquiries on priority basis.

To another question, Azam Swati said that all the documents file work was being completed to float the tender of Main Line-I (ML-I) as Prime Minister was taking keen interest to launch the project within shortest possible time frame.

He said that Pakistan Railways was imparting training to around 10,000 security personnel including 4000 Chinese and 6000 Pakistani to make the security of ML-I foolproof.

Pakistan Railways were making efforts to revive a tourist train from Peshawar to Torkham which would be run under public private partnership, he said adding, the Railways were also planning to restore the track between Mandra to Chakwal.