18 shops sealed, Rs 590,000 fine imposed over SOPs violation

RENALA KHURD: The district administration continued its action against violators of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 18 shops, impounded five vehicles and imposed Rs 590,000 fine, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan had issued orders to the administrative officers in three tehsils of the district to implement the anti-coronavirus SOPs.

During the last three weeks, 2,709 shopping malls were checked in these tehsils, 18 shops were sealed over violations and Rs 339,000 fine was imposed.

Also, 129 marriage halls, markets and shops were checked and violators were fined Rs 200,000. 546 public transport vehicles were also checked and vehicle-owners were fined Rs 51,000. Also, five vehicles were impounded over violations.