We are one nation and have one destination, says Ismail

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said in a statement on Monday that Pakistan Day is a day of very much importance and significance.

On this day, March 23, 1940, the Pakistan Resolution was passed. The struggle for a free and independent homeland was started which is before us today in the form of Pakistan, he said in a statement on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

"Patriotism is a natural passion that is found in every human being and even in every living soul. Islam not only respects this natural passion for patriotism but also provides a peaceful environment in which one can serve one's homeland well. The security of the homeland lies in prioritizing the interests of the country over personal interests; and keeping the country free from all forms of corruption," he said.

He said it is our duty today to be ready to make whatever sacrifice for the betterment and development of our country. He said: “ Try to spread peace and order in the society, avoid all acts of oppression and aggression and consider those who spoil the peace of the society as a nuisance for the society and support each other in bringing them to the level of punishment. Today, we must pledge that we will not hesitate to make all kinds of sacrifices to protect the country as well as the value of God-given.”

He added: “We are one nation and have one destination; and as a nation, we pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the leaders of the Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under his leadership.”