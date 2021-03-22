ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
UK food and drink exports to EU plunged 75.5pc in Jan: industry group

  The lobby group said the worst hit trade route was to Ireland. In January 2020, Ireland was the UK's biggest market, representing around 18% of total food and drink exported. A year on the figure had dropped to only 5%.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

LONDON: Exports of food and drink from the United Kingdom to the European Union plunged by 75.5% in January, the Food and Drink Federation said on Monday, attributing much of the fall to post-Brexit barriers.

The lobby group said the worst hit trade route was to Ireland. In January 2020, Ireland was the UK's biggest market, representing around 18% of total food and drink exported. A year on the figure had dropped to only 5%.

While pre-Brexit stockpiling and weak demand due to closed hospitality during the pandemic will have been a factor, the Federation said "much of" the fall was likely to be due to new non-tariff barriers that have hit smaller producers particularly hard.

