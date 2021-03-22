Business & Finance
UK food and drink exports to EU plunged 75.5pc in Jan: industry group
- The lobby group said the worst hit trade route was to Ireland. In January 2020, Ireland was the UK's biggest market, representing around 18% of total food and drink exported. A year on the figure had dropped to only 5%.
22 Mar 2021
LONDON: Exports of food and drink from the United Kingdom to the European Union plunged by 75.5% in January, the Food and Drink Federation said on Monday, attributing much of the fall to post-Brexit barriers.
The lobby group said the worst hit trade route was to Ireland. In January 2020, Ireland was the UK's biggest market, representing around 18% of total food and drink exported. A year on the figure had dropped to only 5%.
While pre-Brexit stockpiling and weak demand due to closed hospitality during the pandemic will have been a factor, the Federation said "much of" the fall was likely to be due to new non-tariff barriers that have hit smaller producers particularly hard.
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
UK food and drink exports to EU plunged 75.5pc in Jan: industry group
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs
Read more stories
Comments