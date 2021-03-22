Pakistan
Lockdown schedule revised for six districts in Punjab
- Punjab government has urged people to follow SOPs.
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has revised schedule of lockdown in markets of several cities in the province.
According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare department spokesperson, markets in districts Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Sheikhupura, Chineot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan will remain closed on Fridays instead of Sundays.
The Spokesperson said lockdown in markets of these cities would be implemented on Fridays and Saturdays while traders and shopkeepers of these cities could open their businesses on Sundays.
However, lockdown timings would remain same and all markets across the province would be closed at 6 p.m.
Punjab government has urged people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as these SOPs are in their benefit.
