Pakistan
Interior Minister receives COVID-19 vaccine
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD, March 22 (PPI): Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 here on Monday.
He received the dose of Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine here at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital.
Covid-19 virus had infected the Interior Minister last year.
