PM thanks everyone for good wishes, prayers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and him from COVID-19.

In a tweet on social media platform, the Prime Minister said, he wants to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan said a truly free, liberated and rich human being is one whose soul is priceless and beyond any material price.

He also shared a quote of Maulana Rumi in this regard and dedicated it to the youth of Pakistan.