ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Rulers of Sindh are economic 'terrorists', alleges Haleem

  • He said the local government system is Sindh was being run on contact basis.
PPI 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has alleged said that the rulers of Sindh are economic terrorists and he is victim of political vendeta because he has always exposed corruption of this mafia.

Talking to media here Monday, outside the anti-terrorism court Clifton, he said that he is fighting his case in courts.

He said the rulers of Sindh do not tolerate a leader of opposition who exposes their corruption, adding they do not need judges who give verdicts against them.

He said we believe is courts. He said the judiciary does not speak but their judgements speak.

He said that the municipal institutions in Sindh had been given to PPP MPAs on a sort of contract. He said the local government system is Sindh was being run on contact basis.

He said the PPP leaders invested in corrupt system in earn a lot of money.

He said Justice Gorar gave a bold decision that if a dog bite case is reported in a constituency its MPA would remain suspended.

Haleem said his crime is that he exposes corruption. He said more than 200 of our workers are declared terrorists in different cases. He said election commission was playing double role.

He said the election commission takes action in Daska but ignores Ghotki. He said head of election commission is Sindh is a biased person.

He said he was arrested in connection with Ghotki election case, but no action was taken against Bilal, Murad and his cabinet, who ran election campaign in Ghotki.

He said he went to Malir to cast his vote, but injustice was done to him. He said when freed he would sue the election commission. He said he would continue to expose the corruption mafia.

However, a bench, headed by Justice KK Agha, instructed to send the bail application of Haleem Adil Sheikh to concerned bench.

is lawyer Khuwaja Shamsul Islam submitted that Haleem Adil was arrested on Feb 16, but the challan of the case is yet to be submitted. He said this is the matter of human rights.

