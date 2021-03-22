Rulers of Sindh are economic 'terrorists', alleges Haleem

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has alleged said that the rulers of Sindh are economic terrorists and he is victim of political vendeta because he has always exposed corruption of this mafia.

Talking to media here Monday, outside the anti-terrorism court Clifton, he said that he is fighting his case in courts.

He said the rulers of Sindh do not tolerate a leader of opposition who exposes their corruption, adding they do not need judges who give verdicts against them.

He said we believe is courts. He said the judiciary does not speak but their judgements speak.

He said that the municipal institutions in Sindh had been given to PPP MPAs on a sort of contract. He said the local government system is Sindh was being run on contact basis.

He said the PPP leaders invested in corrupt system in earn a lot of money.

He said Justice Gorar gave a bold decision that if a dog bite case is reported in a constituency its MPA would remain suspended.

Haleem said his crime is that he exposes corruption. He said more than 200 of our workers are declared terrorists in different cases. He said election commission was playing double role.

He said the election commission takes action in Daska but ignores Ghotki. He said head of election commission is Sindh is a biased person.

He said he was arrested in connection with Ghotki election case, but no action was taken against Bilal, Murad and his cabinet, who ran election campaign in Ghotki.

He said he went to Malir to cast his vote, but injustice was done to him. He said when freed he would sue the election commission. He said he would continue to expose the corruption mafia.

However, a bench, headed by Justice KK Agha, instructed to send the bail application of Haleem Adil Sheikh to concerned bench.

is lawyer Khuwaja Shamsul Islam submitted that Haleem Adil was arrested on Feb 16, but the challan of the case is yet to be submitted. He said this is the matter of human rights.