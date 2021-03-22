Pakistan
Govt taking measures to control inflation: Shibli
22 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz has said that country’s economy has started performing better as compared to other countries in the region.
In a statement he said the completion of public welfare and development projects during the remaining tenure is the priority of the government.
He said the opposition alliance is actually led by politically immature and juvenile leaders and they are fighting for their personal interests.
The Minister said that opposition’s movement has failed miserably.
He said the government is taking optimum measures to control the inflation and also trying to expand the targeted subsidy to facilitate masses.
