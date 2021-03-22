Uniform curriculum to be implemented across country: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that a uniform curriculum will be implemented across the country to improve quality of education.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Monday, he said the Punjab government has constituted a committee to introduce a uniform curriculum.

He said high level meeting will be held at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions.

He said it is a very difficult decision of the government to close educational institutions as there are around 20 million children still out of schools in the country.

He said the government launched a Tele School TV channel to educate children at their homes in the wake of COVID-19.