ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Markets

SoftBank-backed ACV Auctions raises offer price range, eyes $364mn IPO

  • The company, also backed by investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners, said it was looking to sell 16.55 million shares at a price range of $20 to $22 per share.
  • At the top end of the new range, the company would be valued at $3.39 billion.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

SoftBank Group Corp-backed auto marketplace ACV Auctions Inc said it was looking to raise up to $364.1 million in its initial public offering in the United States, after raising its offer price range on Monday.

The company, also backed by investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners, said it was looking to sell 16.55 million shares at a price range of $20 to $22 per share.

Earlier, it had aimed to sell the shares at $18 to $20 apiece.

At the top end of the new range, the company would be valued at $3.39 billion.

The Buffalo, New York-based company provides an online platform for franchise and used-car dealerships to buy and sell wholesale inventory through 20-minute auctions.

The US IPO market has seen more than 60 operating companies getting listed so far this year, according to Refinitiv data, with tech companies including Roblox Corp and Coupang Inc generally soaring in their market debuts.

In 2020, ACV Auctions recorded a 95% jump in revenue. Net loss narrowed to around $41 million from $77.2 million a year earlier.

The company's shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "ACVA".

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters for the offering.

SoftBank IPO ACV Auctions Inc investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners

