ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Mar 22, 2021
Business & Finance

Italy's Snam pens hydrogen deal with Mubadala

  • Mubadala, which manages a $232 billion investment portfolio, recently set up the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, to build a hydrogen industry for the UAE.
  • Snam, Europe's biggest gas transport group, is investing in green hydrogen and has said 70% of its natural gas grid is made up of "hydrogen ready" pipes.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

MILAN: Italian gas group Snam has agreed with Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to work on projects to develop hydrogen business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and elsewhere.

In a joint statement, the companies said they would be carrying out feasibility studies for joint investment in the sector.

Mubadala, which manages a $232 billion investment portfolio, recently set up the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, to build a hydrogen industry for the UAE.

"This signing with Snam is an extension of our joint efforts to develop a hydrogen economy for the UAE, and we are committed to advancing the role hydrogen will play to meet future energy demand globally," Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of UAE Investments at Mubadala said.

Snam, Europe's biggest gas transport group, is investing in green hydrogen and has said 70% of its natural gas grid is made up of "hydrogen ready" pipes.

The company has set up a business unit to scout for new technologies in the sector and has signed a series of deals to use hydrogen in industries like rail and steel.

