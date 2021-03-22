World
Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform
- Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.
HONG KONG: Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.
Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong's electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.
