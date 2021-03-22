ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Italy coastguard blocks German migrant rescue ship

  • Since January, there were also 232 migrants who died or went missing on the sea journey to Italy or Malta, compared to 983 over the course of 2020, the UN agency estimates.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

ROME: A German rescue ship that took nearly 400 migrants to Sicily earlier this month has been impounded by the Italian authorities because of safety issues, the charity that operates it said Monday.

The Sea-Watch 3 vessel, run by the Sea-Watch organisation, is being held by the Italian coastguard in the Sicilian port of Augusta, where it docked on March 3 with 363 migrants on March 3 picked up in the Mediterranean.

The action was ordered after the ship was found in breach of regulations on navigation safety, on board fire prevention, environmental protection and crew training, a coastguard statement said.

"Since last night #SeaWatch3 is under administrative detention in Augusta. They are again accusing us of having rescued too many people," the Sea-Watch charity tweeted.

"Should we have let 363 human beings die because of the indifference of the authorities, which continue to provide no alternative to our presence at sea?"

Meanwhile, the Ocean Viking, another charity vessel that picked up 116 migrants in the Mediterranean last week, was stuck in high seas south of Malta, waiting for permission to enter a port.

It is not the first time that the Italian coastguard has blocked charity vessels, and groups targeted by the measures have routinely called them unjustified and politically motivated.

The aid groups have also faced accusations of colluding with Libyan migrant traffickers to bring people to safety on European shores -- charges they strongly deny.

Prosecutors in Sicily have investigated Doctors without Borders (MSF) and Save the Children over the allegations, and are expected to demand a trial.

Italy is a prime entry point for Europe-bound migrants, but the sea stretch between Sicily and North Africa is one of the world's deadliest migration routes.

Almost 530,000 migrants have landed on Italian shores since the start of 2015, including some 6,000 in the year to date, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Since January, there were also 232 migrants who died or went missing on the sea journey to Italy or Malta, compared to 983 over the course of 2020, the UN agency estimates.

