Sarina Isa wants contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry over offensive tweet

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife Sarina Isa filed on Monday a petition against Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, requesting the SC to initiate contempt of court proceedings over his offensive tweet.

On Friday, the minister in a tweet had said that he had been listening to the speeches of SC's undertrial judge Justice Isa for a week. He further said that if he answers, then lectures will start from 'we are saddened' to 'we have been insulted'.

If you are also fond of politics like your godfather former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, then resign and contest elections for the councilor, the minister in his tweet said. "You will get to know about both your popularity and acceptance," Chaudhry wrote.

In an application filed today, Sarina said that despite never having once attended a single hearing, the minister was hearing what was happening during court proceedings. She said that through this tweet, the minister had confirmed that secret cameras have been installed in the courtroom.

She further said that by referring to Justice Isa as an 'undertrial judge', Chaudhry committed contempt of a sitting judge as well as the top court, DAWN reported. In her petition she also referred to Chaudhry's use of the word 'godfather', saying that it was a term used for criminal syndicates and mafia bosses.

"Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has violated his ministerial oath of office, the Constitution of Pakistan, mocked and ridiculed this honourable court's former chief justice, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and committed contempt of this honourable court," the petition stated.

She requested the top court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the minister, remove him from office and also direct him to shut down his Twitter account.