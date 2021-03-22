ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Pakistan

Sarina Isa wants contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry over offensive tweet

  • She further said that by referring to Justice Isa as an 'undertrial judge', Chaudhry committed contempt of a sitting judge as well as the top court.
Aisha Mahmood 22 Mar 2021

Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife Sarina Isa filed on Monday a petition against Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, requesting the SC to initiate contempt of court proceedings over his offensive tweet.

On Friday, the minister in a tweet had said that he had been listening to the speeches of SC's undertrial judge Justice Isa for a week. He further said that if he answers, then lectures will start from 'we are saddened' to 'we have been insulted'.

If you are also fond of politics like your godfather former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, then resign and contest elections for the councilor, the minister in his tweet said. "You will get to know about both your popularity and acceptance," Chaudhry wrote.

In an application filed today, Sarina said that despite never having once attended a single hearing, the minister was hearing what was happening during court proceedings. She said that through this tweet, the minister had confirmed that secret cameras have been installed in the courtroom.

She further said that by referring to Justice Isa as an 'undertrial judge', Chaudhry committed contempt of a sitting judge as well as the top court, DAWN reported. In her petition she also referred to Chaudhry's use of the word 'godfather', saying that it was a term used for criminal syndicates and mafia bosses.

"Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has violated his ministerial oath of office, the Constitution of Pakistan, mocked and ridiculed this honourable court's former chief justice, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and committed contempt of this honourable court," the petition stated.

She requested the top court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the minister, remove him from office and also direct him to shut down his Twitter account.

Fawad Chaudhry Supreme Court contempt notice Justice Faez Isa Sarina Isa Iftikhar Chaudhry

